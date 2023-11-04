Ration scam: ED raids several rice & wheat mills in Bangaon

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at various rice and wheat mills in Bangaon on Saturday in connection with the alleged ration supply scam. The Central investigative agency also visited the houses of the rice mill owners.



Apart from Bangaon, teams of ED also visited Barasat in North 24-Parganas and Ranaghat in Nadia. The raids are being carried out at seven different places in the state in connection with the alleged scam. Reportedly, they are gathering information on the ration flour allegedly going to the open mar-ket through various dealers.

The investigating agency is reportedly investigating if the former Food minister Jyotripriya Mallick, who is currently the state Forest minister had any contact with

these traders.

On Thursday, the minister was questioned on the rise of his fortunes between 2011 and 2020. His close aide Amit Dey was also questioned by the ED again on Thursday.

Recently, ED had conducted searches at the house of a Chartered Accountant Shantanu Bhattacharya at Netaji Nagar.