Ration scam: ED conducts raids at 10 different places in Bengal

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are carrying out simultaneous raids at the residences, mills, and offices of various businessmen and two TMC leaders across 10 locations in North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday. The operation is part of their ongoing probe into a multi-crore ration distribution scam. Accompanied by central forces, the ED officers conducted searches in Rajarhat, Barasat, Basirhat, Bhangar, and Deganga, they added.

“There are rice and flour mills, as well as offices of businessmen which are involved directly or indirectly in the scam. Among them are two TMC leaders in Deganga whose mills are being searched,” an official said.The ED has already arrested state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was the food minister earlier, for his alleged role in the scam.