Ration scam case: ED raids multiple locations

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in the city in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.



Teams of ED conducted raids at Mirza Galib Street, Howrah, Salt Lake, Kaikhali, amongst few other places. The ED teams were accompanied by the central forces. They questioned people closely related to those who have been arrested earlier including businessmen.

The central agency has arrested state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, businessman and close aide to Mallick , Bakibur Rahman as well as the former chairman of Bongaon Municipality Shankar Adhya.

According to a news agency, ED conducted raids at the premises of Rahman, Hanis Tosiwal in Baguihati and Biswajit Das in Salt Lake. Das, who owns an import and export business, reportedly is close to TMC leader and former chairman of Bongaon Municipality Adhya. A money exchange office in Burrabazar was also reportedly raided by the central agency.

They had earlier conducted raids at 12 places in connection with the alleged scam including three places in Kolkata. During one such raid at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, the ED officials had come under mob attack. ED had conducted raids at the house of a businessman in Sinthee area and house of a chartered accountant in Bijoygarh, amongst others.