Ration scam case: ED raids 6 places in city

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at six places in Kolkata and Salt Lake, including the office of a Chartered Accountant and a forex trading company, in relation to the ongoing ration distribution scam probe. According to sources, on Monday ED officials went to the office of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Addya’s CA Arvind Singh.



Another team of ED officials conducted a raid at a forex trading company in the Chowringhee area. ED had earlier claimed that Addya had several forex trading companies in the name of his family members through which a huge amount of money was sent to Dubai. Apart from this, the central agency officials also went to a flat which is reportedly owned by Addya. However, he used to stay with his wife there five years ago.