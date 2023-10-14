Ration scam: Bizman remanded to ED custody till October 16

Kolkata: A businessman arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the rationing scam was remanded to ED custody till October 16 on Saturday.



According to sources, ED found involvement of the businessman, identified as Bakibur Rahman, who is said to be close to a Bengal minister. He was arrested on Friday following almost 54 hours of raid. The ED had conducted raids at Bakibur’s brother-in-law Abhishek Das’s house at Dashdrone in the Ra-jarhat area and seven places in Nadia district on Thursday. The places included rice and flour mills owned by Bakibur. It was alleged that since 2016, his assets had increased unnaturally.

The Central investigating agency is trying to figure out the source of Bakibur’s money to invest in those assets.