Ration distribution scam: ED raids 12 places in state, face resistance at North 24-Pgns

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday conducted raids at 12 places in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam, including three places in Kolkata, while coming under mob attack at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas.



A team of ED officers went to Sarberia at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas to conduct a raid at the house of local Trinamool Congress leader Sahajahan Sheikh who is said to be close to the now-arrested state Cabinet minister Jyotipriya Mallick. On arrival, the members of Sahajahan’s house refused to open the main gate. Initially, the Central force personnel accompanying the ED officers tried to break the lock but failed.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered in front of the TMC leader’s house. The violent mob suddenly attacked the ED officers and assaulted some of them. Despite the central force’s attempt to resist the attack, they were outnumbered by the villagers. The media persons who were also present there were assaulted as well. The vehicles of the ED officers, Central force personnel and the media, were vandalised.

ED officials tried to flee but their car was surrounded by the violent mob. Later, they boarded the car of a media house and fled the spot. Later, they deboarded the car and took an auto rickshaw to reach Dhamakhali jetty from where they boarded a police launch and left the area. The ED officials reached CGO Complex eventually and were taken to a private hospital in Salt Lake.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the incident of Sandeshkhali is unfortunate. He also claimed that it is an attempt by the BJP to use Central forces to provoke people to create an untoward situation to malign the state government.

On Friday morning, 12 teams of ED conducted raids at Sinthi, Bijoygarh and another place along with the house of former chairman of Bongaon Municipality, Sankar Addya. He was reportedly summoned by the agency earlier but instead of appearing before the ED officers, he sent a few documents. ED officials also raided the house of a businessman in Sinthee area and house of a chartered accountant in Bijoygarh.

Meanwhile, a statement was issued by the Kolkata Press Club condemning the attack on journalists in Sandeshkhali and demanded stringent action against

the culprits.