Ration distribution scam: ED conducts raids at 3 places

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday has conducted a raid in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam at three places in Howrah district.

On Wednesday, a raid was conducted at the residence of a businessman in Jagatballavpur area. The businessman identified as Krishnapada Mal reportedly used to deal in paddy. A raid was also conducted at his godown where the paddy is stored.

This apart, the ED team went to a cooperative society’s office in Howrah as well. It was alleged that a huge amount of money was misappropriated through the said cooperative society while dealing in paddy.

Another team of the ED reached the residence of another businessman in Shyampur of Howrah district. The businessman identified as Parthendu Jana reportedly used to buy paddy from the farmers and sell it to the rice mills.

However, the businessman was not there at home at the time of the raid. It may be mentioned that former Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick who was arrested during the month of October, 2023 by the Central agency in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam was granted bail last month.

The PMLA court had granted the bail against a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh along with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Earlier ED had conducted raids at several districts in connection with the probe.