Ration distribution scam: Court pulls up ED over probe

The Bankshall Court reprimanded the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged ration distribution scam. Businessman Biswajit Das was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Both Bakibur Rahman and Biswajit Das were produced in the special ED court at Bankshall on Tuesday. Bakibur’s lawyer submitted that ED was going beyond its jurisdiction and investigating like the police.

The Court reprimanded ED in Das’s case and sought to know his role in the case. According to the news agency, an ED lawyer submitted that the corruption took place at NPG Rice Mill and his testimony has also been found. But the judge observed that ED should make arrests as per its requirement and it also needs to be seen whether it fits in the ED case or not.

ED alleged that Rs 350 crore was smuggled through Das’s organisation. However, the judge observed that it does not fall under financial misappropriation and sought answers on whether the fake documents had been proven. According to a news agency, the judge said that if the trial goes on for 10 to 15 years considering him guilty and after that nothing is proved, then who will pay him compensation.