Ration dealers to deliver Digha Dham ‘mahaprasad’ without any charges; distribution set to begin on June 17

Kolkata: Ration dealers have refused to accept any charges, including the proposed Rs 1 per packet subsidy, to deliver the ‘mahaprasad’ (divine offerings) of Digha Jagannath Dham to every household via the state government’s ‘Duare Ration’ (Ration at Doorstep) project. The ‘mahaprasad’, featuring khoya kheer (thickened milk pudding) from Jagannath Dham, will be distributed alongside traditional Bengali sweets like ‘peda’ and ‘goja’, with dealers committing to undertake this mission without financial assistance. The state government had initially planned to provide a Rs 1 subsidy per packet, totalling Rs 11 crore for 11 crore beneficiaries, but the dealers have chosen to forgo this support, viewing the task as a sacred mission. Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating: “We will utilise the ‘Duare Ration’ service from Monday to Friday for mahaprasad delivery. On Saturdays and Sundays, it will be available at ration shops.”

The distribution, set to begin on June 17 during the Rath Yatra festival, aims to complete delivery within this period. With no separate agency for such a large-scale religious distribution, the government opted to use the existing ration system. Local municipalities or Panchayat authorities will source ‘peda’ and ‘goja’, while khoya kheer will come exclusively from Jagannath Dham. Ration dealers will handle transportation, storage and delivery. District-level meetings, led by District Magistrates, were held and a state-level meeting with dealers is planned to finalise the initiative. Dealers have stressed maintaining sweet quality, demanding clear expiry date markings on packets. Food inspectors are tasked with quality monitoring to ensure standards are met. This initiative reflects a collaborative effort to honour cultural traditions using an established distribution network, ensuring ‘mahaprasad’ reaches every Bengal household during the festive period.