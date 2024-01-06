Ration dealers’ strike withdrawn in Bengal

Kolkata: The indefinite call for a nationwide ration bandh given by the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation which started from January 2 was withdrawn with effect from Saturday in Bengal.



The dealers’ association on Friday held a marathon meeting at the chamber of state Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh following which they decided to call off their strike.

The ration dealers claimed that the minister has agreed to write to the Centre stating the difficulties faced by the dealers in the state and seek redressal.

The issues based on which the bandh call was given by the dealers were national issues and the state had little to do with it.

The state had appealed to the ration dealers not to keep fair price shops closed and though the dealers continued with their movement, 95 per cent of the ration shops in the rural areas had remained open. In Kolkata and suburbs like Barrackpore, some shops, however, remained closed.

Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation said: “We had given a call for indefinite ration bandh across the country and have observed in different states for the last few days. The state government appealed to us to withdraw the strike considering the interest of the common people and has assured us to forward our charter of demands to the Centre. So we decided to withdraw our ration strike in Bengal.”

The dealers have demanded consideration of an honorarium of Rs 50,000 to ensure fixed monthly income and an increase in margins for the viability of the fair-price shops.

The dealers have also sought a grant to handle the loss of foodgrains at a minimum of Rs 1 per quintal which they claim as ‘operational reality’.

The state government has already addressed some of the issues of the dealers, including payment of Rs 50 per quintal of foodgrains out of a commission of Rs 95 per quintal margin.

The ration dealers are also being provided additional commission for making doorstep delivery under Duare Ration at Re 0.75 per kg of distributed foodgrains and sugar.