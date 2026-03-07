Ration dealers seek state relief from financial crisis

Balurghat: The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, South Dinajpur Unit, has appealed to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking relief from the notified financial hardship faced by ration dealers across the state. The organisation alleged that despite playing a crucial role in implementing various welfare schemes of both the Central and State governments, ration dealers have been struggling due to inadequate financial support.



According to the federation, ration dealers are responsible for distributing essential commodities and assisting in the execution of several public distribution and social welfare initiatives. However, the lack of sufficient commission and allowances has created severe financial pressure on many dealers. The organisation has demanded an increase in commission rates and other allowances. It also called for ensuring proper calculation and transparency in additional margins and the ‘tied-over allocation.’

Federation members claimed that many ration dealers are currently facing acute financial distress due to the existing system.

On Friday, representatives of the federation submitted a deputation to the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Balasubramanian T, outlining their demands and urging the administration to take immediate steps to resolve the issue.

“If our demands are not addressed soon, we will be compelled to launch a larger democratic movement in the coming days,” said Kamalesh Foujdar, President of the organisation’s South Dinajpur unit.