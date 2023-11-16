Ration dealers’ federation threat nationwide strike from Jan 1

Kolkata: The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation has threatened to launch a nationwide ration strike with effect from January 1, next year and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading for remedial measures.



The dealers have asked for consideration of an honorarium of Rs 50000 to ensure fixed monthly income and increase of margins for viability of the fair price shops. The dealers have also sought a grant to handle the loss of foodgrains at a minimum of Rs 1 per quintal which they claim as ‘operational reality’. The dealers have also demanded that the state governments should take necessary initiatives for the introduction of common service centres, banking and postal services, sale of 5 kg cylinder etc. and allow the sale of items barring those associated with public distribution without any embargo from the state governments.

The dealers asked for an amendment in the NFSA (National Food Security Act) so that the sale of edible oil and pulses is included among ration items. A total of 16-point demands have been highlighted in the letter to the Prime Minister.

“Public distribution system across the country will come to a standstill if remedial measures are not taken to address our issue,” Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of the Federation said.