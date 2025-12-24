Ration dealers’ body threatens nationwide stir over ‘CBDC rollout’

Kolkata: The All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation (AIFPSDF) has threatened to launch a nationwide movement amid concerns that the Centre may introduce the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or e-rupee, enabling beneficiaries to redeem entitlements at fair price shops through a cashless, Aadhaar-authenticated system.

The Government of Gujarat has recently sent a concept note to the Government of India through its Secretary of the Department of Food & Public Distribution on issuance of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) / e-Rupee for public distribution system in Gujarat, which will enable the beneficiaries with a cashless, Aadhaar-authenticated redemption at ration shops.

As proposed, the CBDC will be issued in the form of Digital Food Coupons. There will be a total of 7 such coupons for a beneficiary every month- two for central commodities and five for state commodities. The five coupons for state commodities meant for supply of Tur Dal, edible oil, salt and sugar at subsidised prices from state exchequer of the Gujarat government.

“The implementation of this project is a method to implement Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will lead to the abolishment of ration dealers and so we will oppose this DBT and coupon system tooth and nail, “ said Biswambhar Basu, national general secretary of AIFPSDF.

The Federation will wait till the Budget Session of the Parliament next year and if the scheme is implemented a nationwide movement will be launched. The Federation will also file a special leave petition (SLP) at the apex court in this matter, anticipating that the concept note will be implemented by the centre.