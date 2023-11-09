Ration dealer ‘distributes money’ instead of food items in ‘Duare Ration’ camp

Malda: In a strange incident in Malda, it was seen that money was allegedly being distributed instead of food items at a Duare Ration camp at Kamatipara area in Pakua under Bamangola Police Station limits.



The son of the ration dealer is allegedly counting the money to hand over to the beneficiaries.

Following this, Mohammad Almebasherul, food inspector of Bamangola, reached the spot along with the police for an inspection.

The state government has introduced Duare Ration for the convenience of customers. The project has been running in Malda for a year but no flex, festoons or food items can be seen in this camp. Customers have complained that ration dealer Biva Roy’s son Jhankaresh stands next to the worker and hands out cash to customers.

They claim that the quality of ration food items, including flour, rice is very low due to which it has to be sold in the open market and therefore the ration dealer’s son is giving money based on the price of flour and rice.

Manik Sarkar, district controller of Food and Food Supply, said: “We have started inspections throughout the district.

The reports are being awaited. If anyone is found

doing such a thing, strictest action will be taken.”