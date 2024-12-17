Ration dealer accused of misappropriating food supplies

Malda: A ration dealer in Malda’s Kaliachak-III Block has been accused of misappropriating food supplies intended for local residents by using fake ration cards.

The allegations came to light after several locals accused the dealer, Saifuddin Ahmed, of siphoning off extra food items over a long period through fake ration cards. They claim that the dealer made up to 4,000 fake ration cards in the Babarbona village area of Golapganj, and used them to collect more food supplies than allotted.

The issue was brought to the attention of the district food control office and the office of the district magistrate, prompting an investigation into the matter. According to complainants, the dealer had created multiple fake cards for each family, which allowed him to collect additional rations from the government. Despite this, customers were receiving their allocated share, making it difficult for them to notice the fraudulent activity sooner.

The accused dealer has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless and false”. His son, Samin Hossain, who currently manages the dealership, stated that they followed all government guidelines and distributed food supplies in accordance with the rules.

The matter has sparked a political row, with BJP leaders accusing the state government of facilitating corruption among ration dealers while the ruling Trinamool Congress promised strict action against any wrongdoers.

The Malda District Controller of Food, Shaswata Sundar Das, said: “An investigation has been initiated and legal action will be taken if the allegations are proven to be true.”