Rathin Ghosh dismisses allegations of supplying ‘plastic rice’ through ration

Kolkata: State Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh on Thursday expressed his dismay with BJP MLA Tapasi Mondal’s ignorance regarding the distribution of fortified rice, which has greater food value, through ration from April.



Mondal, during the question answer session at the state Assembly, said that there have been allegations of supplying ‘plastic rice’ through ration.

“The Union government had directed the states to provide fortified rice through PDS (Public Distribution System) in 2022-23. We began with supplying such rice in ICDS and mid day meals. From January, a pilot project on fortified rice supply was rolled out in four high-burden districts, namely Purulia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and North Dinajpur (as per the health and socio-economic indicators developed by Niti Aayog). From April, fortified rice is being supplied in all districts. You should not confuse fortified rice as plastic rice. Infact, it has a much greater food value. We have been widely publicising this through various media so that the beneficiaries can have such rice without any confusion as it is actually fortified rice. You (Mondal) should also take up the responsibility in your constituency,” Ghosh said.

The fortified rice contains micro nutrients as well as iron, folic acid which help in the development of the foetus and Vitamin B-12, essential for the development of the nervous system.

Iron, zinc, vitamins and similar nutrients are added to normal rice for preparation of Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK). Then this FRK is mixed in an earmarked proportion with normal rice for preparing fortified rice. Usually, 1 kg FRK is mixed with 100 kg of normal rice and supplied for consumption.