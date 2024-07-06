‘Rathayatra celebrations to be held in Digha Jagannath Temple from next year’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the Rathayatra celebration will be performed at the Lord Jagannath Dham temple in Digha from next year.



It is thus assumed that the grand inauguration of the Jagannath temple will be done either towards the end of the current year or before the Rathayatra next year. The construction of the temple has been going on.

She also said a magnificent Rath Yatra, comparable in size to the one in Puri, will also be hosted in the state. In an update on social media platform X, Banerjee wrote: “Happy to announce that, as in Puri, we in West Bengal are also erecting a pride-inspiring temple Continued on P6