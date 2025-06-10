Rasikpur: Three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in cop net

Malda: The Gazole Police on Monday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals who were living illegally in the Rasikpur area under Gazole-II Gram Panchayat for nearly 10 years using forged Aadhaar cards.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Monirul Ali (34), Mohammad Ruhul Ali (27) and Mohammad Samir Ali (24), all sons of Abdul Hai. During interrogation, the trio admitted they are residents of Rautnagar village in the Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh and had entered India illegally without valid documents.

“They had no passports or legal papers,” said a police officer. “They managed to acquire fake Aadhaar cards and we are investigating how these were created.” Police sources said the accused initially lived in the Muriyakund area before settling in Rasikpur around five years ago and were engaged in farming. Five to seven women allegedly linked to the group managed to flee during the raid. A search operation is underway to locate them. Gazole-II Gram Panchayat head Urmila Rajbanshi said: “I took office in 2023. If any documents were issued, it happened before my tenure.

I assure the police of full cooperation in this matter.” The three accused have been booked and produced in court.