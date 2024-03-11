Rasikbil Mini Zoo set to transform with new avian residents & lush greenery

Cooch Behar: Rasikbil Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar district is set to transform into a haven for a variety of domestic and foreign birds, ranging from Budgies to Lovebirds and Maynas to Cockatoos. The Forest department has devised a special plan for this avian makeover, involving the construction of two large cages at a cost of approximately Rs 26 lakh.

Additionally, the zoo will see the planting of around two-and-a-half-thousand trees to cater to the birds’ dietary needs. Bijankumar Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of Parks and Gardens in Cooch Behar Forest Division, stated: “Rasikbil will undergo further enhancements, welcoming new bird species. Comprehensive efforts will be made for their well-being, with the entire project expected to be completed within a year.” According to Forest department sources, the upcoming bird residents, sourced from different parts of the country, will be housed in two expansive cages, each measuring 500 square metres. One cage will host foreign birds, while the other will accommodate local species, including Macaws, Cockatoos, Parrots, Mynas, Budgies, Golden Pheasants, and Silver Pheasants. Construction of the bird habitats will commence shortly, with an estimated cost of Rs 26 lakh. The goal is to complete the infrastructure and introduce the birds before the next winter season. Furthermore, approximately one hectare of Rashikbil will be dedicated to planting diverse tree species, including Banyan, Olive, Black Myrobalan, totaling 2500 saplings.