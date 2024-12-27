Rasikbil Mini Zoo gears up for ‘record’ tourist rush on New Year’s Day

Cooch Behar: On January 1, 2024, Rasikbil Mini Zoo in Tufanganj had welcomed over 17,000 tourists, marking the second-highest footfall among zoos in the state, surpassed only by Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo.

With New Year’s Day approaching, Rasikbil authorities are leaving no stone unturned to enhance the visitor experience and ensure safety.

To bolster security, the entire zoo has been equipped with CCTV surveillance.

For children, the authorities have introduced engaging attractions such as stone paintings and statues. A dedicated selfie zone has also been set up to cater to social media-savvy visitors. As an alternative to the suspension bridge, bamboo bridges have been constructed to manage crowds. The authorities have announced that the suspension bridge may be designated as ‘one-way’ if overcrowding occurs. Highlighting the preparations, Cooch Behar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashitabha Chatterjee said: “On January 1 this year, Rasikbil recorded an unprecedented 17,000 visitors, the highest ever for the zoo and second only to Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. This year, we are ready to offer tourists an even more delightful experience. A talking mynah bird has been introduced, which is sure to captivate visitors. The leopard population, which stood at five last year, has now grown to 11, including cubs, promising to be a major attraction.” According to the Forest department, Rasikbil Mini Zoo is home to 11 leopards, over 250 chital and sambar deer, 11 large gharials, and 44 gharial hatchlings.

Additionally, the zoo houses around 30 birds, including the mynah, five large pythons, and a rare fishing cat. The five lakes within the zoo attract nearly 50 species of migratory birds, adding to the charm with their lively calls and vibrant presence.