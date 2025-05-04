Rasikbeel Mini Zoo set for major renovation to boost eco-tourism

Cooch Behar: The Rasikbeel Mini Zoo Tourist Centre in Tufanganj-II Block, a key attraction in the Cooch Behar district, is set to undergo a significant facelift aimed at enhancing its appeal to nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Spread across more than 2,100 hectares, Rasikbeel is known for its serene natural surroundings and diverse fauna.

Home to species such as leopards, chital deer, peacocks, gharials, and various birds, the mini zoo also hosts migratory birds during the winter months, drawing tourists not only from Cooch Behar and nearby districts but also from neighbouring Assam.

In a renewed push to boost eco-tourism, the Forest Department has announced a comprehensive renovation project estimated at Rs 1.56 crore. Plans include upgrading old animal and bird enclosures, creating a healthy environment for the migratory birds, constructing a separate reptile house for pythons, and installing a small bridge to improve visitor experience.

“This development project is expected to begin next month if all goes according to plan,” said Asitava Chatterjee, Divisional Forest Officer, Cooch Behar. “The initiative aims to enrich the biodiversity on display and provide visitors with a more engaging and educational experience. We believe this will significantly increase tourist interest in Rasikbeel.”

Tourists have welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that the upgrades will transform the site into a more vibrant destination.

“The mini zoo should be modeled on the lines of Bengal Safari in Siliguri,” urged Raju Saha.

“There should be more species of animals and birds, and the boating facility, which has been closed for years, should be reopened. This will truly elevate Rasikbeel’s tourism potential,” said Biplab Acharya.