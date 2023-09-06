Rasikbeel Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar all set to get a facelift before Puja

Behar: Before Durga Puja, Cooch Behar’s Rasikbeel Mini Zoo is all set to get a facelift. This plan was mooted by the authorities following increased revenue in the last financial year.

The construction work for a night shelter for leopards which is near completion is expected to emerge as an added attraction at Rasikbeel. Other infrastructure upgrades and additional amenities for visitors are also on the cards. The Forest department had earned about Rs 6 lakh in the financial year 2021-22 from this mini zoo alone. After the Covid pandemic, the income of the last financial year shot to Rs 18 lakh. Now the authorities are taking up the initiative to showcase two leopards — Garima and Rim Jhim — Chital deer, Civet cat, python and other animals. This is expected to further boost earnings.

Bijan Nath, DFO, Cooch Behar Division, Forest department, said: “All necessary initiatives are being taken to make Rasikbeel a favorite destination for tourists in Cooch behar. Permission has already been given by the zoo authority of the state to develop the infrastructure. Road renovation and construction of culvert work is on.” Along with this, fencing work in several areas is also in full swing. Besides, a new selfie zone is also all set to come up.

According to Forest department sources, the plan to bring in more leopards and other animals to Rasikbeel is being taken up in a phase-wise manner. There are also plans to showcase hatching of gharials in future and this is being mooted as one of the major tourist attractions.

Artificial hatching from gharial eggs has already been successfully carried out here. Sitting arrangements for visitors are also in the pipeline. The increase in footfall at Rasikbeel would rejuvenate the local economy, feel authorities.