Rasik Bil Mini Zoo draws over 15K visitors on New Year’s Day

Cooch Behar: The Rasik Bil Mini Zoo tourism center witnessed massive visitor footfall on the first day of the New Year, recording an impressive count of over 15,000 tourists and generating revenue of approximately Rs 3.5 lakh from ticket sales.

Confirming the figures, ADFO of the Cooch Behar Forest Division, Bijan Nath, said: “The footfall and earnings this year remain comparable to major zoos and tourist centers across the state.”

Located in Tufanganj Block II along the Assam–Bengal border, Rasik Bil Mini Zoo is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Cooch Behar district. Every year, the site attracts visitors not only from different parts of Cooch Behar but also from neighboring Alipurduar district and the adjoining state of Assam.

Compared to the previous two years, the tourism center has undergone significant renovation this year, further enhancing its appeal. The zoo is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including leopards, peacocks, gharials, fishing cats, deer, pythons, and several species of birds. Additional attractions such as a selfie zone, a suspension bridge, and dense green forest surroundings have made the destination particularly popular among families and nature lovers.

While tourists were allowed entry through ticket purchases, picnic activities were not permitted as clearance from the Forest Department is yet to be granted. To ensure visitor safety and smooth crowd management, the entire Rasik Bil area has been placed under CCTV surveillance. Special stone paintings, sculptures, and visual installations have also been introduced to engage children. Last year, more than 17,000 visitors flocked to Rasik Bil on New Year’s Day, making it the second most visited zoo in the state after Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.