Rasik Beel Mini Zoo to get night shelter for leopards

COOCH BEHAR: A new night shelter is currently under construction at Rasik Beel Mini Zoo in Cooch Behar to provide resting space for leopards. Construction of this new facility, nearing completion, will greatly benefit the two resident leopards, Rimjhim and Garima.



Rasik Beel Mini Zoo, located in Tufanganj Block 2 of Cooch Behar district, has gained popularity among tourists. Four years ago, two leopards were rescued and brought to the zoo. They were then named Rimjhim and Garima. Presently, the leopards are seven years old and have been housed in an old and dilapidated night shelter. The forest department will now replace the old one with the improved shelter. Bijan Kumar Nath, Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of Cooch Behar Forest Division, stated: “The construction of a new night shelter at Rasik Beel Mini Zoo, costing Rs. 20 lakh is nearing completion. The new shelter is significantly larger and superior to the old one.”

Environmental activist Ardhendu Banik explained: “Leopards hunt during the night and rest during the day. However, due to the current arrangement of receiving food during the day, they do not need to eat at night. Nevertheless, the lack of sufficient trees within the enclosure results in suffocating conditions during intense heat. The new night shelter will provide some relief from this heat to the leopards.”