Rasik Beel Mini Zoo set for major upgrade, Royal Bengal Tiger among new attractions

Cooch Behar: The Rasik Beel Mini Zoo tourism centre is set for a major upgrade, with the Mini Zoo Authority moving closer to securing approval for its master plan. Once cleared, preparations will begin in phases over the next few years to introduce new wild animals, including the Royal Bengal Tiger and the Himalayan Black Bear. The Forest department is hopeful of receiving final clearance from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in the near future.



At present, the mini zoo houses 11 leopards, deer, and several other species, making it a key tourist attraction. Since December last year, around two lakh tourists have visited the facility, prompting authorities to take initiatives to further enhance its appeal.

ADFO of the Cooch Behar Forest Division, Bijan Kumar Nath, said the master plan was first prepared and sent to the State Zoo Authority, which later forwarded it to the Central Zoo Authority. “The Central Zoo Authority suggested certain additions. These were incorporated by the State Zoo Authority and the revised plan has been sent back. We are hopeful that approval will be granted soon,” he said.

The proposed ten-year plan envisions the gradual introduction of various species, ranging from the Royal Bengal Tiger and Himalayan black bear to wild dogs, anacondas, and several species of birds. The project will be reviewed and renewed annually.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has already begun infrastructure development, including construction of a new enclosure for civet cats, creation of additional bird-watching viewpoints, renovation of a pond for migratory birds, restoration of the Rasik Beel Jheel, and construction of a new bridge to improve connectivity within the tourism complex.