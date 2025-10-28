Rashmi Group to set up integrated steel plant in Purulia

Kolkata: Rashmi Group has unveiled plans to set up a 2.8 MTPA integrated steel plant with a 400 MW captive power facility at Jungle Sundari I, Raghunathpur, Purulia.

The state government has allotted 938 acres and granted it “Ultra Mega Project” status for fast-track clearances. Part of the Group’s Rs 10,000 crore expansion plan by 2030, the project reinforces its vision to make West Bengal a major manufacturing hub. With current investments exceeding Rs 20,000 crore and operations across steel, cement, and power, Rashmi Group employs over 50,000 people.

The new plant and upcoming mining ventures are expected to create 40,000 additional jobs.