Rasakhoa: Potable water supply project for students begins

Raiganj: Construction work has commenced for a new potable water supply system at the Rasakhoa Girls High School field in Karandighi, North Dinajpur district. The foundation stone for the project was laid on Monday and is funded by the Karandighi Panchayat Samity with an allocation of Rs 4.72 lakh.

The initiative aims to provide drinking water for the students of Rasakhoa Girls High School, local residents and visitors to the bustling Rasakhoa market. The market, known as one of the oldest Haats (village markets) in North Dinajpur and renowned for its livestock trade, draws thousands of visitors every Sunday from across the district and neighbouring areas of Bihar. The lack of a reliable source of drinking water was a long-standing concern for both the market’s visitors and students in the area.

In response to these demands, Tripti Bala, a member of the Karandighi Panchayat Samity, stated: “Based on the repeated requests from students and market visitors, we have initiated this project. Water will be drawn from the ideal water layer using a submersible machine, then purified to ensure it is safe for consumption. It will cost Rs 4.72 lakh. The work will be completed in a short period.”