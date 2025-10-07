Rare tradition: Unique 18-handed idol of Mahalakshmi worshipped in Bamangola

Malda: In a rare tradition, the Sri Sri Sarada Tirtham Ashram of Ganguria in Bamangola block has been observing the worship of 18-handed Goddess Mahalakshmi for the past 22 years. This year too, on the auspicious occasion of Kojagari Purnima, the grand puja was held on Monday with 16 types of upachar (ritual offerings) to honour the Goddess.

According to the organisers, this unique form of Mahalakshmi represents the powerful manifestation of Goddess Durga, who destroyed the army of the demon Mahishasura as described in the Chandi section of the Markandeya Purana. The Goddess, depicted with 18 hands, holds 18 types of divine weapons (shastra) symbolising the power to eliminate evil forces. “This form of Mahalakshmi signifies strength, courage, and divine energy beyond wealth and prosperity,” said Swami Atmopranannanda, secretary of the Ashram.

The day-long ritual began early in the morning with the offering of various items to the Goddess, including clothes, alta, kajol, comb, dhupchi and other essentials. Devotees also offered five types of fried food, three varieties of curries, pulses and assorted sweets. The highlight of the ritual was the Hom-Yagga, performed with one thousand and eight bael leaves, believed to purify the surroundings and invoke divine blessings.

Goddess Mahalakshmi’s idol at the Ashram is a striking sight. One of her hands holds Lord Narayan’s Sudarshan Chakra, while the remaining seventeen bear the trident, mace, bow, arrow, axe, thunderbolt, chanting chain, conch, lotus and other weapons. “The visual presence of the Goddess radiates immense power and devotion,” said one devotee, overwhelmed by the spiritual aura. As evening descended, the Goddess was worshipped in the form of Chitrapot—a sacred image of the deity drawn on a pot.

Offerings of luchi, semolina and sweets were made, and the prasad was distributed among hundreds of devotees who gathered to witness the divine celebration. Swami Girijatmananda, who founded the Ashram in 1998, initiated this unique Mahalakshmi Puja in 2002.

“The aim was to remind people that Lakshmi is not merely the goddess of wealth but also a symbol of strength and valour,” he had once said. On Tuesday morning, the day after Kojagari Purnima, the Goddess will be offered curd and flattened rice (chire doi). “In the evening, the idol is scheduled to be immersed in the river with chants and devotion,” added Swami Atmopranannanda.

This distinctive worship continues to inspire faith, unity, and reverence among the villagers of Bamangola year after year.