‘Rare political figure who had courage to speak uncomfortable truth’

Kolkata: Condoling the death of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described him as a rare political figure who had the courage to speak uncomfortable truths.

Banerjee said Malik spoke bravely in support of the farmers’ protests and stated “some unpleasant truth” regarding the Pulwama attack.

“Saddened by the demise of Satya Pal Malik ji, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who became famous in Indian politics by uttering some truths, which few dare to do. My condolences to his family, friends and followers,” she posted on X. “Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers’ protests and in support of some unpleasant truth involved in case of the Pulwama attack.

Such courage deserves our salute, and I offer that salute again, today. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.

Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died in the afternoon at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.