Rare Himalayan Gray Langur photographed in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: A significant addition to the biodiversity of Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) has come to light after a tourist captured an image of the rare Himalayan Gray Langur, also known as the Chamba Sacred Langur. The photograph, taken at an altitude of approximately 2,800 feet, marks the first confirmed visual record of the species in any forest of North Bengal.

Tourist Tubai Manna, a resident of Dankuni, managed to capture the elusive primate on camera during his visit to BTR. However, forest officials have refrained from disclosing the exact location of the sighting due to security and conservation concerns.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Himalayan Gray Langur is classified as critically endangered, making this sighting a major ecological discovery. While the species was reportedly spotted in Buxa as early as 2018, authorities had not released any photographic evidence until now. The recent confirmation has sparked excitement within the forest department.

Recalling the moment, Tubai Manna said: “While scanning the dense foliage through my camera’s zoom lens, I noticed a distinct-looking langur perched on a tree. Given my experience in wildlife photography, I quickly recognised it as a Himalayan Gray Langur and captured the image.” Following the public revelation, Apurba Sen, Field Director of BTR, acknowledged the species’ presence in the forest, stating: “We were aware of the Himalayan Gray Langur’s existence in BTR but had not made it public until now. Since a tourist has now documented it, there is no reason to keep it undisclosed. This is a matter of pride for us. However, we do not have an official estimate of their population in Buxa. A census may be considered in the future.”

The Himalayan Gray Langur is primarily found in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba Valley, Jammu & Kashmir, Nepal, Bhutan, northern Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the IUCN, fewer than 1,500 individuals remain worldwide. The langur is primarily a folivore, relying on leaves, flower buds and seasonal fruits

for sustenance.