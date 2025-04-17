Rapid action team to be formed to tackle illegal constructions in Siliguri

Siliguri: In a decisive move to curb the menace of illegal constructions in Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is going to form a Rapid Action Team (RAT). The team will be tasked with inspecting and monitoring all building plan-related activities and ensuring that no unauthorised structures are built within the city limits.

The RAT will play a critical role in preventing illegal constructions and verifying building plans, working in tandem with the Members of the Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), who will hold meetings twice a month to expedite approvals for building plans and address issues identified by the team.

“Earlier, we said that our board would not tolerate any illegal construction or encroachments in the city. No new illegal construction will be allowed here. To ensure that, we have taken steps accordingly. Our RAT team will conduct surveys and monitor such constructions,” said Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor

of Siliguri. Illegal constructions have long been a concern in Siliguri. Allegations have surfaced that numerous unauthorised buildings were erected under the watch of previous SMC boards. After the TMC-led board came to power, more than 400 cases of illegal construction have been identified, with over 200 such structures already dismantled by the civic body.

Apart from this, the SMC is planning to change the names of some roads. According to sources, ‘Noukaghat More’, one of the busiest junctions of the city, will be named ‘Thakur Panchanan Barma Choupathi’ and the road beside the SMC office will be known as ‘Amiya Sengupta Road’ in honor of late Amiya Sengupta, who was the first headmistress of Siliguri Girls High School.

This decision has been made to honour her contributions to girls’ education.

The area adjacent to the SMC office, just before the Siliguri Court, will be called ‘Corporation Para’. These decisions have been made in a recent meeting, which will be placed in the upcoming board meeting.