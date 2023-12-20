Rape victim found hanging in shelther home’s bathroom

The body of a 17-year-old minor girl was recovered hanging from the shower of a bathroom at a shelter home for children at Hakimpara area in Ward 15 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The minor was a rape victim.

On Wednesday morning, fellow minors saw her body and informed the home authorities. Siliguri Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Bashanti Bandopadhyay, chairperson of State Child Welfare Committee said: “The body of the minor was found in the bathroom of the home. As per rule, the case will be investigated in the presence of a magistrate. The matter has also been reported to the District Magistrate and the Child Protection Commission. A report will be sent as soon as possible.”

The minor’s aunt said: “We last met her during Durga Puja. We used to talk over the phone. This morning we got the news. We have no idea why this incident happened.”The minor was a resident of Naxalbari. Her parent’s died during COVID-19 and she was staying with her grandmother and aunt. In August this year, a youth from her neighbourhood allegedly raped her. Police arrested the youth and a case started at Siliguri Court.

Judge sent the accused to jail custody and the minor was sent to the home and since August 28, the minor was

staying there. Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor of Siliguri and Councilor of Ward 15 said: “The home authorities did not inform me about the incident at first. Later, I came to know the matter. The minor committed suicide. Police are investigating the case.”

Subhendra Kumar, ADCP of Siliguri Police Commissionerate said: “An unnatural death case has been registered. Investigation is going on.”