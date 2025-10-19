Rape survivor shifts to new law college with CU nod

Kolkata:The first-year student who was allegedly gang-raped on the campus of a law college in South Kolkata in June has transferred to another institution to continue her studies with the approval of Calcutta University.

It was learnt that the transfer process was completed last Wednesday, and she is expected to resume classes after the Kali Puja holidays. “The admission process has been completed with the university’s approval,” said a senior official of Calcutta University. The survivor’s father told the media that although his daughter had initially secured admission to a government-run law college, the family has now chosen a private institution to ensure her safety and peace of mind.

“Given the circumstances, we felt it was best for her to study in a different environment where she could continue without distress,” he said. Earlier, he had expressed concern that returning to the same college could affect his daughter’s mental health.

The incident took place on the night of June 25, when the student, after visiting the college in Kasba earlier that day to fill out examination forms, was allegedly assaulted by a temporary staff member who was a former student of the institution. The accused, along with his accomplices, was later arrested after the survivor lodged a written complaint. The case is still under investigation.

Following the assault, the student initially hesitated to appear for her semester examinations. However, after encouragement from the West Bengal Commission for Women, she agreed to sit for the exams. In July, she took her examinations through special arrangements made by Calcutta University, which allowed her to write her papers at a separate examination centre to ensure her safety and privacy.