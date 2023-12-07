Rape plaint lodged against youth

A woman lodged a complaint against a youth for alleged rape on Monday. The incident surfaced on Wednesday. The police said that a case has been registered.

According to sources, the woman alleged that she was in a relationship with the youth in the recent past but due to some reasons, the relationship ended. The woman alleged that on Monday the youth called her and asked to meet in order to clear the differences and continue the relationship.

The woman who is originally from Asansol stays near the New Garia area. She was picked up by the accused after a few hours of their conversation on Monday.

It is alleged that after a long drive throughout the day, the youth took her to a less populated area in Anandapur and offered soft drinks. After having the soft drinks, she fell unconscious. After the woman woke up, she realised that was raped while she was unconscious. Later the woman lodged a complaint at Anandapur

Police Station.