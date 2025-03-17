Rape of minor: Three held

Cooch Behar: Police have arrested three individuals in connection with rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Cooch Behar district. The accused have been identified as Ramesh Barman (65), Jharen Barman (65) and Govinda Barman.

According to police sources, the minor had been repeatedly raped for months, leading to a pregnancy of five to six months.

The incident came to light when the minor suddenly fell ill a few days ago. Concerned family members sought medical attention, which confirmed that she was pregnant. Upon being questioned, the victim revealed the ordeal to her family, leading them to lodge a complaint at the police station on Sunday.

According to initial investigations, the victim’s parents work as laborers and are frequently away from home. The accused allegedly took advantage of her vulnerability, coercing or threatening her over the past several months.

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused and presented them in court on Monday. Additional District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gorai stated: “A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The minor was sent for a medical examination, which confirmed that she is five to six months pregnant. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.”