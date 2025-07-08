Rape accused threatening to withdraw charges after release on bail, says victim

Raiganj: A 30-year-old woman from a village in Raiganj has lodged a fresh complaint accusing a rape suspect, recently released on bail, of issuing threatening calls and harassing her to withdraw charges against him.

The victim alleged that on June 8, she was raped while she was alone at home. She promptly filed a complaint with the Raiganj Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused and remand to judicial custody. However, on July 3, the accused was released on bail after the police allegedly failed to submit all the required documentation in the court.

Since his release, the suspect has allegedly been threatening the victim over phone, warning of further sexual assault unless she withdraws the case. The victim woman said: “He said he will rape me again if I do not withdraw the case.

The man is influential in local politics and active with the BJP so I lodged a complaint against him again urging the police to take stern steps against him.” Biswajit Lahiri, a Raiganj BJP leader, stated: “The accused person has no links with our party. We urge the police to investigate thoroughly and take appropriate action.”

Efforts to reach Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge at Raiganj Police Station, were unsuccessful. A senior police official confirmed an investigation is underway following the victim’s fresh complaint.