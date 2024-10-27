Random dumping of construction materials block New Town roads

Kolkata: The residents of Action Area II in New Town are facing massive inconvenience due to random dumping of construction materials on the road leading to obstruction of normal vehicular and pedestrian movements.

Since construction works are ongoing in almost every area in Action Area II, developers are keeping the construction materials stacked on the road in such a manner that it is blocking half portions of the roads. In some areas, roads are blocked completely due to dumping of such materials. It is alleged most developers are not paying any heed to the local people’s request to clear the roads. The residents, however, alleged that the vigilance of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is almost nil. As a result, the developers are not thinking twice before obstructing the roads by dumping construction materials. While collecting the sand and stone chips using shovels and other tools, the roads are being damaged too.

The residents further alleged that while dumping of construction materials the sewerage lines are getting choked, creating problems during rainy weather. Due to the obstruction in the sewerage lines, the water is getting accumulated on the road. The NKDA officials, however, were not reachable for their reaction. The police claimed that in case any such things come to light the developers are being summoned and cautioned. In some instances specific cases are also registered.

“We usually issue notices directing the concerned person to clear the road. If they do not comply with the notice, then specific cases are initiated,” said Deputy Commissioner, New Town of Bidhannagar City Police.