Ranaghat: Spl drive starts to ensure state schemes reach tribals in remote areas

Kolkata: Ranaghat sub-division in Nadia district has undertaken a special initiative to ensure that the benefits of the state’s flagship scheme Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) can attain Gandhi’s Talisman — 'last man standing’.



“It has been observed that many tribal people, residing in far-flung areas are still unaware of the schemes and benefits they are eligible for and they don’t apply for the services for lack of confidence and knowhow. So, we have taken up a special drive to reach the far-flung tribal habitations of all 4 blocks of the Ranaghat sub-division. The state government officials have reached out on a house-to-house basis with a questionnaire to see what all schemes are being availed and what all they are missing, and facilitating applying for the schemes on the spot,” Raunak Agarwal, SDO Ranaghat who himself led several such door to door visit said.

A total of 1,465 households have already been surveyed and a total population of 6393 have been covered. Around 400 applications were received on the spot at the doorstep of these households. The four blocks covered include Ranaghat I, Ranaghat II, Santipur and Hanskhali.

Among the 400 applications recewived the highest number has been for Laskhmir Bhandar against which 150 have been received, 53 migrant labourers’ registration has been made while 45 applications of old age pension have been received.

It has been noticed that a lot of tribal people were not getting the benefit of different government schemes either because they are not aware or because they didn’t apply being wary and sceptical of the procedures.

Many more applications have been submitted in the ongoing DS camps that were organised after the visit, wherein they enlighten the tribal beneficiaries to apply for various schemes with the relevant documents.

As many as 38 services are being offered in the current edition of Duare Sarkar which happens to be the 8th edition, through camp mode. Presently, the service delivery is going on through camps which will continue till the end of January.