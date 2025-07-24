Ranaghat: RPF apprehends woman with about Rs 56L worth gold biscuits

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a woman from Ranaghat Railway Station with gold biscuits worth about Rs 56.68 lakh on Tuesday.

According to the Eastern Railway authorities, during a security check under the initiative styled as ‘Operation Satark’, RPF personnel spotted a woman whose behaviour was suspicious inside a compartment of Gede-Ranaghat local. Immediately the suspect was intercepted and her belongings were searched. While checking her bag, RPF personnel found five gold biscuits, weighing about 583 grams. During interrogation the suspect failed to produce any document related to the gold. It was learnt that the market value of the gold is around Rs 57.68 lakh. Later, the accused was handed over to the Customs department along with the gold biscuits.