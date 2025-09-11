Ranaghat bank robbery case cracked

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough, Ranaghat Police District cracked a bank robbery case, arresting five people, including two bank employees.

According to police, on August 19, around 8:30 pm, two armed robbers entered a private bank’s gold loan branch in Chakdah, Nadia district and held employees at gunpoint. They stole approximately 15 kg of gold jewellery before fleeing.

During the investigation, police traced a motorcycle used by the robbers. CCTV footage showed three individuals riding to the bank, with two entering the branch and the third remaining outside. Acting on secret information, police arrested the motorcyclist on August 23. Interrogation led to the apprehension of the two armed robbers, who revealed that two bank employees, a sales manager and a salesperson, were also involved. The sales manager, who had initially filed the complaint, was identified as the mastermind.

By September 4, acting on a tip-off and with technical support, police arrested the two employees from their hideout in Odisha. They were produced in court and remanded to police custody until September 11. On Tuesday, based on the employees’ statements, police recovered about 7.7 kg of the stolen gold and two firearms. Ranaghat Police Superintendent Aashish Maurya said: “We are probing to find out if any other person is involved and will seek further police remand from the court.”