Ramsai: Rhino death sparks fresh concern in Dooars

Jalpaiguri: Fresh concern has gripped the Dooars following the recovery of the carcass of an adult female one-horned rhino from the Ramsai forest area on Tuesday evening.



The body was spotted during a routine patrol by forest personnel under the Gorumara Wildlife Division. Officials said the patrol was part of regular surveillance carried out to monitor wildlife movement and prevent poaching.

Forest staff immediately alerted senior officials and secured the site before initiating a preliminary inquiry into the cause of death.

Divisional Forest Officer Dwija Pratim Sen said that prima facie injury marks on the carcass suggest the rhino may have died during a mating-related clash. “However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination,” he added. Wildlife experts have long expressed concern over the skewed male–female ratio of one-horned rhinos in North Bengal, particularly in Gorumara National Park and Jaldapara National Park. According to conservationists, territorial and mating-related conflicts have previously led to fatalities, with population imbalance intensifying such confrontations.

The incident comes close on the heels of a rhino death during the recent floods, an event still fresh in public memory. The latest development has renewed apprehension over the long-term stability of the rhino population in the region.

The concern is particularly significant as recent reports indicating a rise in rhino numbers had boosted tourism in the Dooars, drawing visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic one-horned species in its

natural habitat.