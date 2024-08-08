Ramsai Butterfly Park set to reopen with new features

Jalpaiguri: The Ramsai Butterfly Park, located within the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district, is poised for a grand reopening after several years of closure. The Gorumara Wildlife Division, under the Jalpaiguri district Forest department, is spearheading this. In a bid to enhance visitor experience, the park will undergo significant upgrades. New recreational facilities will be introduced and the park will get a new look. The Division aims to complete the project and have the park ready for reopening before the forthcoming Puja festival.



Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “Although there is a national park in the area, the butterfly park lacks recreational facilities. We plan to enhance the park and develop additional amenities next to the Rhino Camp. The area will be landscaped and we will plant flowering plants that attract butterflies. The park will also feature seating areas for visitors.”

Sen added that the park’s reopening will also focus on local economic development. The Joint Forest Management Committee will produce various items, including jute bags, which will be sold in the stalls outside the park. The department plans to provide financial assistance to these stalls, with a proposal on financial support to be submitted to the State Department. The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad has been tasked with preparing an estimate for the park’s beautification. Work will commence as soon as the estimate is approved.

Originally developed over two to three hectares of land, the park was designed for butterfly breeding and tourism. It allowed visitors to observe butterflies from eggs to adults and even release butterflies themselves. However, the park was closed in 2019 owing to unavoidable circumstances. The upcoming reopening will reintroduce these unique experiences for tourists.