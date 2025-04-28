Rampurhat: Stone crusher owner shot dead

Kolkata: A stone crusher owner was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Rampurhat in broad daylight on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the crusher owner identified as Sudip Baski was waiting for some labourers in front of the petrol pump near Nirsha village when a group of miscreants riding a motorcycle arrived at the spot and suddenly they started shooting at Baski.

Out of fear, the people present in the area took shelter in different shops and houses nearby to save their lives.

When Baski fell on the ground bleeding profusely from multiple bullet injuries, the miscreants fled. Local people rushed Baski to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital where he reportedly succumbed to his injuries later. Police came to know that Baski had left his residence with some money to pay the labourers and was waiting for them in front of the petrol pump.

Police suspect that someone close to Baski had passed the information to the miscreants who knew when he would go to the place and wait there.

It is suspected that Baski was murdered over either a business rivalry or a personal grudge.

Police are checking the CCTV footage and also trying to gather information about the miscreants.