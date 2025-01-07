Rampant smuggling of banned Chinese garlic jeopardises sale of Indian garlic in Siliguri

Siliguri: The cheaper price and its ‘easy to peel’ appeal have increased the demand for Chinese garlic, leading to its rampant smuggling and jeopardising the sale of Indian garlic in Siliguri.

Chinese garlic is being smuggled into the country through the open India-Nepal border and distributed in the markets. Priced at just Rs 280 per kg in markets like Siliguri’s Bidhan Market, it is much cheaper than Indian garlic, which costs Rs 400 per kg.

The smuggled garlic has gained considerable popularity among traders and consumers alike. However, its illegal status has prompted law enforcement to step up their efforts to curb the smuggling racket. According to police sources, Chinese garlic is being smuggled through the Indo-Nepal border, entering India from across the Mechi river in small vehicles or pickup vans via Naxalbari and Lohagarh to various markets, including the Regulated Market in Siliguri.

On January 1, SSB personnel seized 300 sacks of Chinese garlic. Further raids by the Detective Department (DD) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police on January 5 led to the seizure of 7 quintals of Chinese garlic in Pradhan Nagar area, resulting in the arrest of one Abhinash Mahanta, a resident of Kranti. The same night, another 7 quintals of garlic were seized in the Chandmoni area, with Ravi Ranjan Bari, a resident of Iskcon Mandir Road arrested.

Both were granted bail after being presented in court. Police suspect that the smuggling operation involves not only men but also women and youth, with locals demonstrating against the police during raids, particularly when vehicles were seized by SSB at the border area. Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “A special team is working to dismantle the smuggling ring. We are trying to crack down on the racket.” Meanwhile, Faruque Md. Chowdhury, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Enforcement Branch (EB), inspected the Regulated Market and Bidhan Market to verify the pricing of vegetables and check for the availability of Chinese garlic. However, Chowdhury declined to make any comments to the media regarding the visit.

Sanjay Das, a vegetable seller at Bidhan Market said: “We bring the Chinese garlic from the Regulated Market. It’s in high demand due to its lower price and as it is easy to peel. However, the silver lining is that, if the Chinese garlic is unavailable, the price of Indian garlic rises exorbitantly.”

On the other hand, another seller, who preferred not to sell Chinese garlic said: “We have heard that the Chinese garlic is harmful to people’s health, that is why I do not sell it.”