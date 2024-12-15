‘Ramkrishna Mission and Math spent Rs 712.89 cr in edu sector’

Kolkata: The Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math, through their 235 Indian branch centres and sub-centres, spent Rs 1292.03 crore towards various services during the financial year 2023-24. The highest spending of Rs 712.89 crore has been made in the educational sector followed by Rs 496.70 crore in

the medical sector.

The information was shared in a report presented by Swami Suvirananda, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, during the 115th Annual General Meeting of the Mission, held at Belur Math on Sunday.

The ‘Report of the Governing Body of the Ramakrishna Mission’ provided the details of various works of the association during the financial year 2023-24’. The Ramakrishna Mission received the Governor’s Award for Excellence from the Governor of Bengal in recognition of its contribution to the field of social service and the Arunachal Pradesh state award in recognition of the meritorious services rendered by the Mission in the state.

According to the report, six new branch centres of the Ramakrishna Mission were started at Gurugram in Haryana, Kalyani in Bengal, Kharupetia in Assam, Sakwar in Maharashtra, Thirumukkudal in Tamil Nadu and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Three new branch centres of the Ramakrishna Math were started at Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, Dakshineshwar in Bengal and Venkatapura in Karnataka.

The Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math, through their 100 centres and sub-centres situated in 24 countries outside India also did various service activities.