Ramkeli Mela begins in Malda amid devotion and celebration

Malda: The 511th edition of the historic Ramkeli Mela commenced this Saturday in Ramkeli village, near the ancient city of Gour in Malda district. Celebrated annually on Jaishtha Sankranti, the mela marks the arrival of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in 1515 AD and attracts lakhs of devotees, saints and pilgrims from all over the country.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt greetings to the devotees. In a post on X, she said: “My heartfelt greetings to all the devotees attending the traditional Ramkeli Mela in Malda district of Gour Banga. This sacred site, deeply associated with the divine memories of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, draws lakhs of devotees every year on Jaishtha Sankranti.

To ensure the overall development of this holy place and the surrounding areas, and for the convenience of pilgrims, our State Government has taken several initiatives over the past few years—renovating roads, providing clean drinking water, beautifying Radha Kundo and Shyam Kundo, and constructing bathing ghats.

To preserve and promote Bengal’s heritage of culture and communal harmony, we have revitalized religious sites and made festivals across the state vibrant and inclusive. Once again, I convey my sincere best wishes to all.”

The fair commemorates the day when Mahaprabhu met the Vaishnava saints Rupa and Sanatan Goswami under the Kadamba and Tamal trees in Ramkeli, a moment of great spiritual significance that laid the foundation of Bengal’s Baishnab tradition. This year’s inauguration was marked by traditional rituals and devotional fervour. Minister Sabina Yeasmin, Malda Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Barman Ghosh, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania and Superintendent of Police Pradip Kumar Yadav were present during the ceremony. A significant highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of a newly-constructed concrete gateway to the mela grounds by minister Yeasmin, symbolising enhanced infrastructure and welcoming devotees to the sacred space.

The administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the fair. Over Rs 1 crore has been allocated for infrastructure, safety, sanitation and medical services. Camps and facilities line the roads from Piasbari More to Gour, accommodating the influx of pilgrims. Devotional music, Baul songs and kirtan have already filled the air, with spiritual discourses and evening cultural programmes scheduled throughout the mela. In a significant cultural initiative, the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industries has urged the Central government to recognise Ramkeli Mela as a “cultural heritage” under the “fair and festival” category, acknowledging its deep historical and spiritual value.