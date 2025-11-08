Ramesh Sippy revisits ‘Sholay’ at Kolkata Int’l Film Festival

Kolkata: Anyone who’s watched ‘Sholay’ would agree, nobody could’ve played Veeru like Dharmendra, and nobody could’ve romanced Basanti (Hema Malini) the way he did.

But did you know Dharmendra actually had his eyes on Thakur Baldev Singh’s (Sanjeev Kumar) role? When director Ramesh Sippy revisited the 50-year legacy of the cult classic at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on Friday, he shared how Dharmendra first wanted to play Sanjeev Kumar’s Thakur, and even considered Gabbar Singh’s part. But once Sippy told him that only Veeru would get to romance Basanti, Dharmendra instantly said yes and the rest is Bollywood history.

As ‘Sholay’ turns 50, the 1975 blockbuster continues to reign as one of India’s biggest box-office hits. Delivering the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at KIFF on Friday, Sippy spoke about how cinema should strike a balance between art and commerce. “Get inspired by great films, but make your own,” he said, mentioning how ‘Sholay’ drew inspiration from ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and ‘The Magnificent Seven’. “Audiences today pay a lot to watch films and I believe cinema should blend art and commerce,” he added.

Interestingly, Sippy also expressed his willingness to collaborate in Bengal, provided the story is meaningful. His comment came right after Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee’s call at KIFF’s inauguration on Thursday, inviting filmmakers from across India to work in Bengal, assuring that the state government will extend full support.