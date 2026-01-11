Ramakrishna Mission breathes ‘new life’ into Porajhar village

Darjeeling: Porajhar, a village in Jalpaiguri’s Rajganj block bordering Siliguri, was once grappling with problems such as substance abuse, school dropouts and a lack of employment opportunities. Life moved on at a day-to-day pace until the village came under the focus of the Ramakrishna Mission (RKM). And since then, Porajhar has no looking back.

“In November 2004, RKM Lokasiksha Parishad, Narendrapur, jointly with RKM Siliguri and supported by Ambuja Neotia Group, decided to adopt Porajhar and the surrounding villages. We decided to launch sustainable programmes focusing on education, skill development, health care, livelihood promotion and environmental sustainability to ensure long-term community growth,” Swamy Vishwadharananda, secretary, RKM, Siliguri, told the Millennium Post.

An in-depth survey was conducted. The villagers mainly work as labourers, rear livestock and grow vegetables here. “We started with free coaching classes for students from class 4 to class 12. Classrooms were constructed. While the kids were in the coaching classes studying, we decided to keep the women of the village engaged and so we started skill development training, including tailoring and beautician courses. This economically empowers them,” he added.

“We started imparting training in computers and front office management, along with imparting basic communication skills to converse in Bangla, Nepali, Hindi and English. These basic skills would help youths get jobs in offices, hotels and Malls,” stated Swami Vishwadharananda. With stress on the environment, the RKM decided to turn it into a “Green Village”. “More than 800 saplings have been planted with the forest department also pitching in.

“We have engaged supervisors to water the plants and look after the plants for the next three years,” the secretary added.

Monthly medical camps are held with specialist doctors, including general medicine, eye, orthopaedic, paediatric, ENT and others. Medicines are given free of cost. Flood relief, winter relief camps are held. Locals have come forward to help.

“There has been a sea change since RKM came into the scene. The biggest change is the change in mentality and outlook of the people. They have started extending a helping hand to all. Even the children have changed. From cell phones, they have started concentrating on studies and games,” stated Narayan Majumdar, a resident of Porajhar who runs a shop and is now a volunteer with the RKM.

“My studies have improved considerably. I am doing well in my exams,” stated Sangita Sil, a Class 6 student.

“The best tribute to Swami Vivekananda is to translate the words ‘Shiva Jnane, Jiva Seva’ (Service to man is a form of worship of God) into action and this is exactly what we are trying to do in Porajhar,” said Swami Vishwadharananda.