Ramakrishna Mission vandalism case: One more held

Siliguri: Bhaktinagar Police arrested one more person accused in the vandalism incident at Ramakrishna Mission in Siliguri. Till now, 11 persons have been arrested in the case.



The accused has been identified as Sushanta Das (52), a resident of Milanmore area of Siliguri. He was arrested on Saturday night from Gandhi Maidan area in Siliguri.

The arrested person is a notorious land mafia against whom there have been several land grabbing cases. On May 19 at around 3:30 am, Pradeep Roy, an infamous land grabber of the area along with 10 to 12 other miscreants, armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, entered the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram and tried to take possession of it.

Threatening the monks with dire consequences, the man handled the monks and forced them out of the premises. Police have already arrested the prime accused Pradeep Roy and 9 others. Further investigation is ongoing. The property has been restored to the Mission.