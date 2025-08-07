Ramakrishna Mission to start school in Darj from 2026 academic year

Darjeeling: Ramakrishna Mission, renowned for imparting quality education, has decided to open a school in Darjeeling. “Ramakrishna Mission School, Darjeeling, has officially opened admissions for the academic year 2026, offering early childhood education from Nursery to UKG. This new initiative under the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational & Cultural Centre (RKMNECC) is rooted in the values of character-building, discipline and service to society based on the visions of Swami Vivekananda and Sister Nivedita,” stated Swami Mahatapananda, Center Head, RKMNECC, Darjeeling.

Guided by the ideals of the Ramakrishna Mission, the school promises a nurturing and value-based environment, focused on playful and activity-oriented learning. “The curriculum emphasises a blend of traditional values along with modern educational practices, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 and NCF-FS 2022,” added Swami Mahatapananda. The Ramakrishna Mission School, Darjeeling is an English medium school.

The school offers a wide range of facilities, including free books for enrolled students; spacious classrooms, qualified and caring educators and dedicated play areas both indoor and outdoor. Additional amenities include activity rooms for art, music and storytelling, along with regular parent-teacher interaction programmes. The admission fee is Rs 3,000 with a monthly fee of Rs 500 for 10 months. For the two months of winter recess, no tuition fees will be charged. A special 10 per cent discount is also being offered on full payment of annual fees.

The co-education Ramakrishna Mission School will be housed at the Roy Villa, located on the Lebong Cart Road in Darjeeling. The RKMNECC is also housed here. This is the house where Sister Nivedita had breathed her last on October 13, 1911. On July 10, 2013 the Government of West Bengal had officially handed over Roy Villa to the

Ramakrishna Mission.

The RKMNECC undertakes a number of social welfare programmes throughout the year, including imparting technical training, relief distribution, clothes distribution, ration distribution to the elderly and needy along with the free tuition and music school for children from the locality, especially

the tea gardens.

It holds regular health camps with specialised camps in the field of paediatrics, eye, ENT, dental, oncology, cardiology and orthopedics. Logistical support is also provided to people who have to visit the cities for treatment for medical complications.